Frida Aasen Drops Bikini Picture On Instagram
Frida Aasen gave her fans a show with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.
Aasen, who has just under half a million followers, posted a shot of herself in a red bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Will it be the wildest shot you see all day on the internet? It’s hard to say, but we can 100% promise you it won’t be the worst. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
My friends, that’s what I like to call a great Instagram shot. There’s really no other way at all to sum it up. It’s just an amazing snap. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Aasen’s ability to bring the heat is what has made her such a gigantic star, and there’s no doubt about it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram