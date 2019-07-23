Kyra Santoro Burns Down Instagram With Swimsuit Picture
Kyra Santoro didn’t hold back with a recent post on Instagram.
The star model posted a photo of herself in a white swimsuit, and it’s downright absurd. It’s that amazing of a post. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I know her fans agree with me because it also currently has thousands and thousands of likes since being posted. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a glance below. I can promise you won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Will it ever get old watching Santoro torch the web on regular basis? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Anybody who still might doubt her greatness, here are a few more times she went nuclear for her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram