Allie Ayers Heats Things Up With Black Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Allie Ayers definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping black lingerie shot on Instagram for her thousands of followers.

The 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked incredible as she posed for the photo wearing little more than a black lace bra and black tights. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a black heart emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 24, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless wearing just tights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Feb 4, 2019 at 9:43am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jan 23, 2019 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Oct 10, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

Not to mention, a few from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Ayers (@allieeayers) on Jul 5, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT