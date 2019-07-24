Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Amazing Paige VanZant Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Paige VanZant rocked a tiny bikini in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video released Wednesday on Instagram.

In the video shared by SI Swimsuit, I’m honestly not sure her bikini could have gotten much smaller if she tried. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why it didn’t take long at all for the post to be viewed thousands and thousands of times by her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to be insanely impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

That’s what we like to call a golden post in the business. It really doesn’t get much crazier than that bikini video from SI and VanZant. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It was absolutely mind-boggling from start to finish. Well done, Paige. Well done. Now, let’s all take a glance at a few more of her awesome posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jul 6, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 1, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 25, 2019 at 2:34pm PDT