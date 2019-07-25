Devon Windsor Shares Stunning Bikini Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Devon Windsor tore up Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Windsor, who is one of the most famous models on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, and it’s amazing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long for her fans to notice the spicy shot because it quickly got thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a big fan of Windsor. Everything she touches turns to absolute gold. There’s no question about it at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might not believe me, I suggest you take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Instagram Model Is Trying To Teach Women How To Con Billionaires Into Funding Their Lives
Elise Lobb Is Back On A Golf Course In An Outstanding Outfit
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Massive Career Decision. NFL Fans Might Not Like It
16 Photos That Prove Stephanie Ruhle’s Instagram Is A Sight To See [SLIDESHOW]