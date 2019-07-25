Maxim Cover Girl Jade Lagardere Torches Internet With Yellow Bikini Clip
Jade Lagardere did her very best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini clip on Instagram for her thousands of followers.
The 28-year-old Maxim cover model looked absolutely sensational as she strutted her stuff rocking a yellow string two-piece swimsuit while hanging out by the pool. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain where the great video was taken and simply captioned it, “Dance like nobody’s looking at you, live like nobody’s judging you” #dance #liveyourlife,” per Google translate. (RELATED: Say Hello To Maxim Magazine’s September Cover Girl)
View this post on Instagram
The Belgian beauty’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a sparking blue swimsuit and looking great.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning shoot for the gentlemen’s magazine that are can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram