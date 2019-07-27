Gigi Hadid Shares Stunning Bikini Picture On Instagram
Gigi Hadid cut loose with a Saturday swimsuit picture on Instagram.
The superstar model dropped a photo of herself in a hat and orange bikini, and you're absolutely going to want to see this one.
To tell you how popular the scandalous shot was with her fans, it currently has north of a million likes in about an hour.
Take a look below. There's a high chance it's the best thing you see all day.
What are we all thinking here? I'm thinking that's without a doubt one of the best photos we're going to see all day on the internet.
Well done, Gigi. Well done. Now, let's all enjoy a few more of her insane posts. Every single one is incredible.
