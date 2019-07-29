Emily Ratajkowski Shares Amazing Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski dropped an insane swimsuit picture Sunday on Instagram.
Ratajkowski, who is one of the most popular women on the planet, posted a photo of herself in a light red one-piece swimsuit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
This isn’t a regular one-piece. It’s not a regular one at all. In fact, it might be hard to find a more scandalous one-piece than this one. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be absolutely stunned. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Watching Ratajkowski drop fire for all of her fans around the globe is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
It absolutely never gets old, and it’s why we’re such big supporters. While you’re here, you’re absolutely going to want to take a gander at a few more of her fire shots. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
