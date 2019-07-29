Georgia Gibbs Wins Day With Racy Snakeskin Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Georgia Gibbs hands down won the day Monday when she shared a racy snakeskin swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest trip to the beach.

The stunning 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie definitely looked ready for the summer temperatures in the very low-cut print one-piece suit while soaking up the sun in Malibu. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

She explained that the fun post came about after a social media free weekend with family and friends, “Well.. this weekend I didn’t gram at all and it was wonderful, sometimes we miss precious moments too busy trying to capture them, rather than enjoying them.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jul 29, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a blue string bikini and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jul 6, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jun 12, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on May 21, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful of pics/clips from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 15, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Feb 1, 2019 at 8:43pm PST