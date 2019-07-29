Josephine Skriver Shares Impressive Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Josephine Skriver went nuclear with some recent swimsuit pictures on Instagram.

The Danish-born superstar posted two photos of herself in a yellow bikini, and they’re absolutely a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only are both of these shots insane, but they’re also two of the greatest photos we’ve seen out of Skriver in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You’re going to be absolutely blown away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 28, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

There’s no question at all that Skriver is one of the greatest models to ever exist in the industry, and she never slows down at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

In fact, all she does is constantly crank up the heat for her millions of fans around the world on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 16, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 11, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jun 19, 2019 at 11:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Apr 10, 2019 at 8:17am PDT