Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Instagram With Swimsuit Picture

Alessandra Ambrosio didn't disappoint with a recent Instagram swimsuit picture.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself soaking up some sun in a one-piece, and this one will almost certainly have you looking more than once.

We know great swimsuit content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and we can promise this one won't let you down.

Give it a look below. You're going to like what you find.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 29, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

Ambrosio is in a category of rare talent when it comes to the modeling industry. She's been famous for a long time, and it's not because she holds back.

It's because she routinely cuts loose for all of her fans around the globe. Check out a few more examples while you're here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 18, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:57am PDT