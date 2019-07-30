Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Instagram With Swimsuit Picture
Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram swimsuit picture.
The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself soaking up some sun in a one-piece, and this one will almost certainly have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We know great swimsuit content when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and we can promise this one won’t let you down. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Ambrosio is in a category of rare talent when it comes to the modeling industry. She’s been famous for a long time, and it’s not because she holds back. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
It’s because she routinely cuts loose for all of her fans around the globe. Check out a few more examples while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram