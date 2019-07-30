Anne De Paula Heats Things Up With Racy Animal-Print Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Anne De Paula did her best to heat things up Monday after she dropped a handful of snaps wearing a racy animal-print swimsuit on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she struck a pose rocking the revealing one-piece swimsuit while riding a bike during her trip to Maldives. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Maldives” with a bunch of blue heart emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 29, 2019 at 4:25pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a racy bright-red one piece suit and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Mar 2, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Dec 7, 2018 at 10:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Apr 8, 2019 at 3:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Apr 12, 2019 at 2:35pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on Jul 12, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 27, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) on May 22, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT