Anne De Paula Heats Things Up With Racy Animal-Print Swimsuit Shot
Anne De Paula did her best to heat things up Monday after she dropped a handful of snaps wearing a racy animal-print swimsuit on Instagram.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she struck a pose rocking the revealing one-piece swimsuit while riding a bike during her trip to Maldives. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Maldives” with a bunch of blue heart emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a racy bright-red one piece suit and looking amazing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram