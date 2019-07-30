Kim Kardashian Wins Day Joint Bikini Selfie With Kendall Jenner

share on facebook tweet this

Kim Kardashian hands down won the day Tuesday after she shared a stunning bikini selfie with her sister Kendall Jenner on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 38-year-old reality star looked incredible as she posed for the jaw-dropping shot rocking a black string two-piece swimsuit while she stood next to her sister, 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, Kendall wearing an animal-print bikini. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain where the fun picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Traveling the world but miss my sisters.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 30, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT

Shortly after the snap surfaced, Jenner commented on the post writing, “ditto … I can’t wait to get homeeee.” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

The reality star‘s social media account is always incredible with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one amazing photo of her wearing a very racy black one-piece suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 28, 2019 at 12:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 12, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 7, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT