Victoria’s Secret Model Bregje Heinen Heats Things Up With Amazing Bikini Shot

Bregje Heinen definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared an amazing bikini shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for the shot wearing a tan-colored two-piece swimsuit while hanging out poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain where the great photo was taken and simply captioned it, “can you guess what my ankle tattoo says.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Jul 31, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always a treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing little more than a black lace bra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Jul 23, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Jun 23, 2019 at 7:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Apr 9, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Oct 24, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Nov 27, 2016 at 4:41pm PST