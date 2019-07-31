Victoria’s Secret Model Bregje Heinen Heats Things Up With Amazing Bikini Shot
Bregje Heinen definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared an amazing bikini shot on Instagram with her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for the shot wearing a tan-colored two-piece swimsuit while hanging out poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain where the great photo was taken and simply captioned it, “can you guess what my ankle tattoo says.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always a treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing little more than a black lace bra.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!
