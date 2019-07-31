Camille Kostek Stuns On Instagram With White Swimsuit Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek didn’t disappoint her Instagram followers with a recent swimsuit picture.

Kostek, who is one of the most popular women in the modeling industry, posted a photo of herself in a white one-piece for all of her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the craziest shot we’ve ever seen from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star? No, but it’s still absolutely worth your attention. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself how great you think it is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jul 30, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

It has been an absolute blast watching Kostek blow up over the past couple years. She’s now one of the most famous people on the planet, and that’s great news for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she burned up the internet for her followers. You’re going to enjoy every single one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 26, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on May 15, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on May 13, 2019 at 11:09am PDT