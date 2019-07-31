Jen Selter Drops Great Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter dominated Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

Selter, who is arguably the most popular fitness model on the social media website, posted a pair of photos of herself in a black bikini. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take much time at all for her fans to notice and generate thousands and thousands of likes. It won’t be a mystery why once you see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

Selter is without question a rare talent and one of the best women on the internet when it comes to lighting it up for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her fire posts for all of you to enjoy. I’ll be shocked if you don’t like them. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jul 24, 2019 at 1:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jul 22, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on May 29, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT