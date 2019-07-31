Kourtney Kardashian Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots
Kourtney Kardashian did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 40-year-old reality TV star looked incredible in the snaps showing her wearing a colorful floral string two-piece swimsuit while hanging out poolside. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])
She didn’t explain where the photos were taken and simply captioned them, “Ciao.”(RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)
View this post on Instagram
The reality star’s social media account is always a great treat filled with unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a metallic silver bikini and looking terrific.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for GQ that is truly can’t-miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram