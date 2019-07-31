Sierra Skye Shares Outstanding Bikini Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sierra Skye tore up Instagram with a recent swimsuit shot.

Skye, who is a big fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a pink bikini, and it’s unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There’s also no doubt it’s one of the best snaps we’ve seen out of her in a long time, and we all know how great she is online. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s one of the spiciest pictures you’re going to see on Instagram today. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Sierra. Well done. Now, let’s take a gander at a few more of her great posts. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sierra Skye (@sierraaaskyee) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

PHOTOS: Gal Gadot Stuns In Low-Cut Black Lace Dress
UFC Star Goes Completely Naked In Shocking Photo
Camille Kostek Stuns On Instagram With White Swimsuit Picture
Josephine Skriver Shares Impressive Bikini Pictures On Instagram