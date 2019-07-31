Rita Ora Shares Fire Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Rita Ora gave her fans a show on Instagram with some Wednesday swimsuit pictures.

The music sensation posted three photos of herself in a one-piece swimsuit, and not a single one will be tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans appeared to agree with my assessment of the situation because the snaps got more than 100,000 likes in about an hour. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You’re not going to be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of Ora’s skills online. Everything she seems to touch is absolute fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she brings the heat, there’s nothing you can do to stop her. That much is just a fact. Here are a few more of her insane photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Karlie Kloss Lights Up Instagram With Swimsuit Picture
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Zion Williamson Is Preparing To Sign A Major Shoe Deal. The Company Making A 'Serious Push' To Land Him Might Surprise You
UFC Fighter Obliterates His Opponent With Brutal Kick To The Head. The Video Is Unreal