Rita Ora Shares Fire Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Rita Ora gave her fans a show on Instagram with some Wednesday swimsuit pictures.

The music sensation posted three photos of herself in a one-piece swimsuit, and not a single one will be tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans appeared to agree with my assessment of the situation because the snaps got more than 100,000 likes in about an hour. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You’re not going to be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 31, 2019 at 10:30am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of Ora’s skills online. Everything she seems to touch is absolute fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she brings the heat, there’s nothing you can do to stop her. That much is just a fact. Here are a few more of her insane photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 28, 2019 at 10:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 23, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jun 10, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jun 7, 2019 at 6:26am PDT