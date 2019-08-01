Hailey Clauson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hailey Clauson hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed in the yellow striped, two-piece swimsuit while hanging out on the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about the great shot and simply captioned it, “@si_swimsuit shot on Kangaroo island by @josie_clough.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Aug 1, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing topless wearing only light-colored bikini bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Jun 28, 2019 at 10:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on May 30, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on May 9, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on May 8, 2019 at 6:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on May 8, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Dec 26, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson) on Oct 28, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT