Hailey Clauson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Yellow Bikini Shot
Hailey Clauson hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked amazing as she posed in the yellow striped, two-piece swimsuit while hanging out on the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain much about the great shot and simply captioned it, “@si_swimsuit shot on Kangaroo island by @josie_clough.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing topless wearing only light-colored bikini bottoms.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss.
