Izabel Goulart Wears Skimpy Bikini In Stunning Instagram Photo

Izabel Goulart shocked everybody on Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born superstar model posted a photo of herself in an incredibly skimpy bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To tell you how popular this shot was with her fans, it currently has over 220,000 likes, which is an unreal number. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, but be warned this one is incredibly scandalous. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

My friends, that’s about as far as you can go on Instagram before you start crossing some serious lines. I’m not sure that bikini could have gotten much smaller. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Izabel. Well done. Now, let’s all take a glance at a few more of her fire pictures. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 28, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Apr 19, 2019 at 10:46am PDT