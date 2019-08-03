Demi Rose Shares Wild Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Rose recently dropped an unreal swimsuit picture on Instagram.

Rose, who is one of the most famous models on the internet, posted a photo of herself in yellow bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans also seemed to really love the shot because it currently has north of 350,000 likes, which is simply a mind-boggling amount. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. My guess is you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jul 31, 2019 at 11:47am PDT

You know you’re for a fun time whenever Rose is out here firing off missiles for her fans online. That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she nuked the internet with scandalous content. You won’t regret it at all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jul 29, 2019 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jul 12, 2019 at 12:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 20, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT