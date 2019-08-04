Sara Sampaio Lights Up Instagram With Sizzling Bikini Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio had herself a day on Instagram with a Sunday swimsuit picture.

The Portuguese-born model dropped a photo of herself in a pink bikini, and this one is absolutely unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great swimsuit content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do best, and there’s no question this one hits our high standard of excellence. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Aug 4, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

Sampaio might not be the wildest woman on all of Instagram, but it’s always straight fire whenever she decides to drop down from the top rope. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who needs some more proof, I suggest you take a glance below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 17, 2019 at 10:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jul 13, 2019 at 5:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Apr 11, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT