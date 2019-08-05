Blanca Padilla Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot
Blanca Padilla did her best to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping red bikini shot on Instagram Sunday with her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the racy snap with her back to the camera wearing a colorful two-piece string swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I’m out.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model hasn’t posted a lot of racy shots in a while. But her social media account is filled with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing in a black bikini and looking perfect.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram