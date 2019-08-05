Jasmine Tookes Heats Things Up With Racy Blue Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes really heated things up Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping blue swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for a couple snaps wearing little more than a low-cut colorful one-piece suit, a gold necklace and straw hat. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the snap taken in Utah and simply captioned it, “This place.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Aug 5, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black string bikini and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 17, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jul 9, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Apr 15, 2019 at 12:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Mar 31, 2019 at 4:15pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 19, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:29am PST