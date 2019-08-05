Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Releases Video Of Rookie Kelsey Merritt On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped an outstanding video of Kelsey Merritt on Instagram on Monday.

Merritt was a rookie in the latest issue of the popular publication, and she has a gigantic following around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

This video from SI is a pretty good indication of why. She rocked a one-piece in the post, which has already been viewed thousands of times, and you’re going to want to see it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

It will never get old watching Merritt just torch down the internet on a regular basis. It will never get old at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best models in the game, and it’s not even close. All she knows how to do is dominate the web for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jul 11, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jun 28, 2019 at 9:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jun 27, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on May 17, 2019 at 8:23am PDT