Abigail Ratchford Wears Unbelievable Swimsuit In Instagram Picture

Abigail Ratchford unloaded on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Ratchford, who had a staggering 9.1 million followers, posted a photo of herself in a gray swimsuit, and this one isn’t tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There’s a reason the scandalous shot currently has 90,000 likes, and it’s not because the star model held back. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look, and decide for yourself what you think. My guess is you’re going to be impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of the snap above. I don’t know what to tell you at all because it’s the definition of elite. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All Ratchford knows how to do is burn down the internet on a regular basis. While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she lit up the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on May 1, 2019 at 8:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Mar 19, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Feb 13, 2019 at 2:33pm PST