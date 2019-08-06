Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Impressive Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio gave her fans a bit of a show with a recent swimsuit picture on Instagram.

The Brazilian-born sensation dropped a photo of herself in a bikini, and this one is something you're absolutely going to want to see.

It's not the spiciest shot we've ever seen from the superstar model, but it's still pretty damn good.

Give it a look below. You're not going to be disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 5, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I'm thinking that's an extremely impressive post. Sure, it's not the wildest, but it's still pretty solid.

Well done, Alessandra. Well done! Now, let's all take a look at a few more of her golden posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 5, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jul 29, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 22, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 17, 2019 at 12:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 9, 2019 at 11:21am PDT