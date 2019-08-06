Martha Hunt Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Animal-Print Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Martha Hunt did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model definitely looked ready for the warmer temperatures as she posed wearing an animal-print two-piece suit while hanging out at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She didn’t explain where the great picture was taken and simply captioned it, “who else is watching bachelor in paradise + what is going to happen to blake?” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible shots she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a couple snaps of her rocking a white bikini and looking terrific.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Celebrate Arianny Celeste's Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]
It Doesn't Take Much To Please Josie Canseco, Guys
Ana Cheri Stuns On Instagram With Awesome Bikini Pictures