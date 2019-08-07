Gabrielle Union Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Gabrielle Union shared a jaw-dropping photo Tuesday to her Instagram.

Union posted the photo showing off her body and pushed fans to check out Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” according to a report published by People Magazine.

The shot posted on Instagram showcases Union’s amazing body. She’s wearing a crocheted bikini which shows off her booty. Her makeup remained pretty natural with a nude toned eyeshadow look. (RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture)

“Suns out…#Agt’s out…See you tonight,” Union captioned the photo.

What can I say about this photo other than talk about how great Union looks in it? It’s a strikingly sexy photo and the pure promotion of “America’s Got Talent” in the caption is just icing on the cake. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Releases Bikini Video Of Lindsey Vonn)

Union knows she looks good and she wants everyone else to know, too.

This isn’t the first time Union has shared really hot bikini photos on her social media. Last month, Union shared a jaw-dropping shot in a bright green bikini that definitely got people talking. (RELATED: Romee Strijd Wears Tiny Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture)

If you’ve got it, you should flaunt it and Union definitely has it.