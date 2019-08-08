Adriana Lima Wears Black Swimsuit In Stunning Instagram Picture
Adriana Lima dropped some unreal fire on Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.
Lima, who is from Brazil, posted a photo of herself in a black swimsuit, and this one is an incredible snap for everybody to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the wildest thing you’ll see all day? Probably not, but I can also promise you it absolutely won’t be the worst at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a glance, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Now, Lima doesn’t come down from the clouds very often with fire content for her millions of fans, but it never disappoints whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For those of you who aren’t familiar with her work, I suggest you take a look below at a few more of her unreal posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram