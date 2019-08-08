Camille Kostek Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Camille Kostek really heated things up Thursday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest cover shoot.

The 27-year-old 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model looked amazing as she posed for the great snap wearing a white one-piece suit for the cover of Bella magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned the picture simply, “@bellanycmag cover story out now one of my favorite write ups to date Thank you Alexandra for sharing my story so beautifully , @vitalphotonyc for the captures and the rest of the team that made up the incredible crew behind this all!” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

The swimsuit beauty’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on

