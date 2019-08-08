Camille Kostek Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek really heated things up Thursday when she shared a racy swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest cover shoot.

The 27-year-old 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model looked amazing as she posed for the great snap wearing a white one-piece suit for the cover of Bella magazine.

She captioned the picture simply, "@bellanycmag cover story out now one of my favorite write ups to date Thank you Alexandra for sharing my story so beautifully , @vitalphotonyc for the captures and the rest of the team that made up the incredible crew behind this all!"

The swimsuit beauty’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

