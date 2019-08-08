Jennifer Lopez Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jenifer Lopez hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 50-year-old pop singer/actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a low-cut, rust-red colored one-piece suit and a pair of sunglasses. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

She didn’t have to explain much about the photo and simply captioned it, “3 more shows to go… soaking in every moment… #itsmypartytour #asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!”(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

The “Hustlers” star’s social media account proves without a doubt that she has found the fountain of youth, with one picture after another showing her looking amazing. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a blue bikini while at the beach and looking amazing.

