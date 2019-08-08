Jennifer Lopez Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Jenifer Lopez hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 50-year-old pop singer/actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a low-cut, rust-red colored one-piece suit and a pair of sunglasses. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)
She didn’t have to explain much about the photo and simply captioned it, “3 more shows to go… soaking in every moment… #itsmypartytour #asummeriwillneverforget See you tonight Malaga!!!!”(RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
The “Hustlers” star’s social media account proves without a doubt that she has found the fountain of youth, with one picture after another showing her looking amazing. (RELATED: 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She Doesn’t Age [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her wearing a blue bikini while at the beach and looking amazing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram