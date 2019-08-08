Rita Ora Lights Up Instagram With Swimsuit Pictures
Rita Ora didn’t disappoint with a recent swimsuit post on Instagram.
The superstar musician posted two photos of herself in a one-piece, and they’re both pretty great to take a look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Her fans also appeared to like them a lot because it too no time at all for the likes to hit the six figure mark, which we all know is the benchmark to shoot for. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at them below. You’re certainly not going to be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking those are both outstanding swimsuit shots, and there’s no other way to sum it up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Of course, nobody should be overly surprised. Ora has a long history of burning up the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram