Devon Windsor Brings The Heat With Outstanding Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Devon Windsor didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent swimsuit shot.
The superstar model, who is a hit here at The Smoke Room, dropped a picture of herself wearing a black one-piece, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, I’d be willing to bet a solid amount of money that it’ll be one of the best snaps you see on the internet all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You simply don’t know what you’re talking about if you’re not a huge fan of Windsor’s skills online. It’s really that simple. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
All she does is drop heat on a regular basis for her millions of fans. It’s why she’s so popular and we hope she never changes. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram