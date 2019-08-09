Devon Windsor Brings The Heat With Outstanding Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

Devon Windsor didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent swimsuit shot.

The superstar model, who is a hit here at The Smoke Room, dropped a picture of herself wearing a black one-piece, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, I’d be willing to bet a solid amount of money that it’ll be one of the best snaps you see on the internet all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

You simply don’t know what you’re talking about if you’re not a huge fan of Windsor’s skills online. It’s really that simple. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does is drop heat on a regular basis for her millions of fans. It’s why she’s so popular and we hope she never changes. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

