Victoria’s Secret Model Leomie Anderson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Friday after she shared a jaw-dropping black bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in a series of snaps rocking a neon yellow and black string two-piece swimsuit while taking a selfie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain where the incredible picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Maybe if I looked worse when going through literal hell people would actually believe me.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Aug 9, 2019 at 10:54am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always amazing with some unbelievable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing topless with just black lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jul 22, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jun 27, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jun 12, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her unforgettable appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 29, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Dec 2, 2018 at 8:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Nov 12, 2018 at 2:24pm PST