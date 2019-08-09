Victoria’s Secret Model Leomie Anderson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Friday after she shared a jaw-dropping black bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in a series of snaps rocking a neon yellow and black string two-piece swimsuit while taking a selfie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain where the incredible picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Maybe if I looked worse when going through literal hell people would actually believe me.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always amazing with some unbelievable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing topless with just black lingerie.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her unforgettable appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram