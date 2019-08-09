Victoria’s Secret Model Leomie Anderson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Friday after she shared a jaw-dropping black bikini shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in a series of snaps rocking a neon yellow and black string two-piece swimsuit while taking a selfie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain where the incredible picture was taken and simply captioned it, “Maybe if I looked worse when going through literal hell people would actually believe me.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always amazing with some unbelievable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing topless with just black lingerie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

Not to mention, a handful from her unforgettable appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Lindsey Pelas Posts Insane Lingerie Photo -- Does It Cross The Line?
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Incredible Behind The Scenes 'Yellowstone' Video Gets Released. Fans Won't Want To Miss It
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]