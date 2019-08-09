Shanina Shaik Heats Things Up With Orange Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Shanina Shaik definitely heated things up Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a racy orange-colored, one-piece swimsuit during her latest travels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain where the picture was taken and simply captioned it, “your orange sherbet.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:04am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a green bikini and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 30, 2019 at 11:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Jul 11, 2019 at 8:33am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) on Feb 1, 2019 at 7:02am PST