Shanina Shaik Heats Things Up With Orange Swimsuit Shot
Shanina Shaik definitely heated things up Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram for her millions of followers.
The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a racy orange-colored, one-piece swimsuit during her latest travels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain where the picture was taken and simply captioned it, “your orange sherbet.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a green bikini and looking amazing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram