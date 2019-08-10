Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Shares Revealing Picture On Instagram For Her Fans

share on facebook tweet this

Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin gave her fans a bit of a show with a recent picture on Instagram.

Palvin, who is one of the most impressive models on the planet, dropped a shot of herself in a revealing outfit, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how popular was this spicy shot with her fans? Well, it currently has over 1.3 million likes. Yes, this insane picture broke the million likes mark, which is a crazy benchmark. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It might be the best thing you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Aug 9, 2019 at 2:23pm PDT

You’re out of your mind if you’re not a big fan of Palvin’s skills online. You’d have to be borderline crazy to not love the content she produces. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might need some more proof, I suggest you take a look below at a few more awesome examples. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Apr 22, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:44am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 12, 2018 at 8:22am PST