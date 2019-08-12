Cardi B Claims She Got Boob Job So She ‘Can Float’

share on facebook tweet this

Rapper Cardi B opened up about the reason behind her massive breast implants on Instagram.

The “Please Me” rapper shared a photo of herself showing off her boobs, according to a report published Monday by E! News.

“I can’t swim so I bought these titties so I can float,” Cardi B captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has been open about her plastic surgery endeavors. (RELATED: Cardi B Goes Off On Plastic Surgery Critics: ‘I Do Whatever The F–K I Want To Do With My Body’)

“[People tell me], ‘You lazy, you should just workout.’ I do whatever the f—k I want to do with my body,” Cardi B once said during an Instagram live. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, [will] not get fixed.”

“Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves. So yeah, I had to get f–king surgery,” she added.

I’ve always loved how open Cardi is about her plastic surgery. She wanted her body to look good so she had it done and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it.