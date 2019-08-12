Charlotte McKinney Shares Incredible Bikini Video On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Charlotte McKinney didn’t hold back at all with a recent swimsuit post on Instagram.

The superstar model posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, we’re not really sure how if this bikini could even get any smaller. It’s that crazy of a post from McKinney. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. We can promise you won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Will it ever get old watching McKinney just absolutely dominate the web for all of her followers around the globe? I think the answer is a firm no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might doubt my assessment, take a glance at a few more of her golden posts below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Mckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Kelly Gale Wears Black Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture
You Can Have Unlimited Sex With 100 Women For $6,000, But The Federal Government Might Stop The Event
There's A New Flag Controversy In The NFL — And It Has Nothing To Do With The Anthem
Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Silver Bikini Shot