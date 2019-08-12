Elsa Hosk Smolders In Yellow Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Elsa Hosk absolutely smoldered in the Instagram picture she posted Monday of her wearing a bright bikini while on her latest travels.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for a series of snaps wearing a yellow and orange two-piece swimsuit while looking perfect. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about where it was taken and only captioned it, “Golden hour.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is quite the treat with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few we would be remiss not to note, including one picture of her rocking a black one-piece suit while at the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show that are can’t-miss!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

