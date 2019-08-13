Karlie Kloss Wears Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Karlie Kloss recently gave her fans a bit of a treat with a recent swimsuit post on Instagram.

Kloss, who is one of the most famous women on the planet, posted a shot of herself in a skimpy bikini soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

How much did her fans appreciate the snap? Well, the spicy picture currently has north of 55,000 likes, which we all know is a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re likely going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 12, 2019 at 4:42pm PDT

Now, we all know Kloss doesn’t unload very often on Instagram, but it never disappoints whenever she does. That much is not even up for debate. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When Kloss cuts it loose, we’re all in for a fun time. Take a gander at a few more times she dominated the web for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 30, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Apr 28, 2019 at 4:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Apr 28, 2019 at 4:26pm PDT