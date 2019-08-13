Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Torches Internet With Black Lingerie Shot
Brooks Nader absolutely won the day Tuesday after she posted a jaw-dropping black lingerie shot on Instagram for her hundreds of thousands of followers.
The winner of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open-casting contest looked fantastic as she posed for the racy black-and-white shot wearing a sheer white top with a black thong underwear. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain anything about who the great shot was for and simply captioned it, “Perfect imperfections.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is truly can’t-miss with some amazing pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing in racy white one-piece suit.
Not to mention, a handful of her pictures from this year’s annual swimsuit issue that are sensational, to say the least. It is no wonder she won the contest this year! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.
