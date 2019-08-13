Rosanna Arkle Lights Up Instagram With Great Swimsuit Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Rosanna Arkle didn’t disappoint with a recent post on Instagram.

The Australian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a striped swimsuit, and it’s most certainly not difficult to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, I think there’s an above average chance this will be the spiciest shot you see all day on Instagram, and we all know how high of a bar that is to meet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself how great you think it is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It never hurts to watch Arkle bring some serious heat online. It simply never hurts at all, and that’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might doubt me, I suggest you take a gander at a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)