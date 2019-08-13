Tyra Banks Heats Things Up With Black Bikini Clip From Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Tyra Banks definitely heated things up Tuesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a behind-the-scenes clip of her from her swimsuit shoot.

The 45-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model looked amazing as she did her thing and worked the camera wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while posing on the beach.

The post didn't explain much and simply read, "Tuesdays with Tyra…@grandisleresort @visitthebahamas #grandisleresortexuma."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Aug 13, 2019 at 8:31am PDT

The legendary supermodel's social media account is always a treat with some incredible photos and clips she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black swimsuit and looking amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 16, 2019 at 1:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 9, 2019 at 3:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 11, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the latest swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jul 14, 2019 at 8:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 9, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT