Tyra Banks Heats Things Up With Black Bikini Clip From Swimsuit Shoot
Tyra Banks definitely heated things up Tuesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a behind-the-scenes clip of her from her swimsuit shoot.
The 45-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model looked amazing as she did her thing and worked the camera wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while posing on the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The post didn’t explain much and simply read, “Tuesdays with Tyra…@grandisleresort @visitthebahamas #grandisleresortexuma.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The legendary supermodel’s social media account is always a treat with some incredible photos and clips she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black swimsuit and looking amazing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the latest swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram