Abigail Ratchford Drops Fire Bikini Picture On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford melted down Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Ratchford, who is one of the best women to follow on the site, posted a photo of herself in a gold bikini for her fans to enjoy.

It also took virtually no time at all to generate thousands and thousands of likes. It won't be a mystery why once you see it.

Give it a look below. You're going to be stunned by the time you see it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:44pm PDT

Does anybody really bring more heat online than Ratchford does? I think the answer to that is likely a “no.” At the very least, the list of women is very small. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who might need a little more proof, I suggest you take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Aug 10, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Aug 5, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Aug 3, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R (@abigailratchford) on Jul 8, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT