Cindy Prado Drops Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Cindy Prado brought some heat on Instagram with a recent post.

Prado, who is a bit of a fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a white bikini, and it’s not hard to glance at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, there’s a pretty high chance this might be one of the best things you see online all day, and we all know how high our standards are here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Aug 14, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Now, that might not have been the craziest shot we’ve ever seen from Prado, but it’s also certainly not the worst. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s been known to burn it down from time to time, and it never hurts to see it happen. Well done, Cindy. Well done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:29am PDT