Heidi Klum Shares Jaw-Dropping Topless Animal-Print Bikini Clip

Heidi Klum did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping topless bikini clip while on her latest vacation.

The 46-year-old legendary supermodel looked absolutely amazing as she strutted her stuff wearing nothing except animal-print thong two-piece swimsuit bottoms while on the deck of a yacht. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain where the great video was taken and simply captioned it, “I could live on a boat.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some terrific photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one throwback shot of her wearing nothing at all.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in Maxim magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

