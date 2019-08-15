Alexina Graham Heats Things Up With Topless Lingerie Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alexina Graham definitely heated things up Thursday when she dropped a stunning topless lingerie clip on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel looked amazing wearing lace white underwear while she rolled around on a bed covering her chest with her hands and a bed sheet. At one point, she posed wearing what looked like nothing except the bed cover. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about who took the incredible video and simply captioned it with a bunch of star emojis. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The newest member of the lingerie family’s social media account is definitely a treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a bronze-colored bra and looking amazing.

 

Not to mention, a handful she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

