Kyra Santoro Goes Braless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Kyra Santoro torched down Instagram with a recent picture.
Santoro, who is one of the most most popular women on the site, posted a photo of herself braless in a black top, and it’s an absurd shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We know crazy stuff when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and this one is right up there with the craziest we’ve ever seen. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Santoro’s skills online. There’s no question at all that she’s among the best in the game. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well done, Kyra. Well done. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram