Kyra Santoro Goes Braless In Shocking Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kyra Santoro torched down Instagram with a recent picture.

Santoro, who is one of the most most popular women on the site, posted a photo of herself braless in a black top, and it’s an absurd shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know crazy stuff when we see it here at The Smoke Room, and this one is right up there with the craziest we’ve ever seen. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Santoro’s skills online. There’s no question at all that she’s among the best in the game. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Kyra. Well done. Now, let’s all enjoy a few more of her fire posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KYRA (@kyrasantoro) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Model Faces Backlash Over Video Of Her Backside Getting Splashed With Holy Water
Kyra Santoro Goes Braless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Remember Heisman Winner Johnny Manziel? You Won't Believe The Massive Career Decision He Recently Made
Olivia Culpo Goes Completely Naked In Instagram Picture From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot